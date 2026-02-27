Left Menu

Revolutionizing Blue-Collar Assessments in India: Skyljo's AI Breakthrough

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Skyljo introduced an innovative AI-enabled skill assessment platform for blue-collar workers. It combines AI and human evaluators to improve skill evaluation's objectivity and transparency, aiming to standardize skill assessments across India and enhance national employability through data-backed certification.

Updated: 27-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:02 IST
In a bid to revolutionize skill assessment for blue-collar workers, Skyljo, an advanced AI-enabled platform, was unveiled at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The platform boasts the introduction of an unprecedented camera-based AI solution that integrates human evaluators to enhance the quality and accuracy of skills evaluation.

Skyljo aims to address the challenges of scalability and standardization within India's skill validation framework. By merging advanced technology with human insight, Skyljo provides data-backed certification, offering a comprehensive skill score recognized nationwide. This endeavor aligns with the national strategy to refine workforce assessment frameworks and elevate employability standards.

The launch captured the attention of senior bureaucrats and industry leaders, highlighting the platform's potential social impact. With over 15,000 ITIs conducting millions of assessments annually, Skyljo's approach aspires to enhance reliability, transparency, and trust within the skilling ecosystem, ultimately paving the way for an AI-driven assessment platform that serves national interests.

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

