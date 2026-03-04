Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

The Indian government is carefully tracking developments in the Middle East, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, with all necessary measures activated to protect seafarers and maritime assets.

The region faces heightened military tensions as US and Israeli forces engage Iran, closing the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Following Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei's assassination, the situation has worsened, prompting India to prepare for swift responses to safeguard its interests in the Persian Gulf.

