Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions
The Indian government is actively monitoring the Middle East crisis, with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ensuring the safety of seafarers and maritime assets. Amid military escalations involving the US, Israel, and Iran, mechanisms are in place to protect interests, including operational, diplomatic, and humanitarian support for Indian personnel and vessels.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:08 IST
- India
The Indian government is carefully tracking developments in the Middle East, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, with all necessary measures activated to protect seafarers and maritime assets.
The region faces heightened military tensions as US and Israeli forces engage Iran, closing the vital Strait of Hormuz.
Following Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei's assassination, the situation has worsened, prompting India to prepare for swift responses to safeguard its interests in the Persian Gulf.
(With inputs from agencies.)
