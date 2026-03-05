China's Strategic Vision: Navigating the Future of Technology and Economy

In a pivotal meeting in Beijing, China's President Xi Jinping has unveiled an extensive plan that maps out the country's economic and political future. This comes amidst growing tech competition with Washington and escalating geopolitical pressures.

The National People's Congress's newly announced Five-Year Plan emphasizes economic growth, with a GDP target of 4.5%-5%. The plan also outlines strategies for technological advancement, especially in AI and quantum computing, underscoring a fierce rivalry with the U.S.

Other key areas include bolstering defense capabilities, addressing demographic shifts, and stepping up food security. With a focus on reducing carbon intensity, China's approach reflects a strategic effort to secure its position as a global leader.