Quantum Leap: MAHE launches Quantum-Hub to Boost India's Tech Frontier

Manipal Academy of Higher Education has unveiled a pioneering initiative, the Quantum-Hub@MAHE, at the Manipal Institute of Technology. This development aims to create a robust indigenous quantum hardware ecosystem in India, integrating research, startup incubation, and workforce development within an open-architecture framework.

The initiative will leverage a platform where researchers, developers, and institutions can engage in quantum hardware experimentation without being confined to a single organization. This endeavor is significant as it seeks to strengthen India's presence across the global quantum value chain.

To realize this goal, MAHE has formalized agreements with several international organizations, enhancing the collaborative effort. The project will also train 100 quantum engineers by December 2026, contributing to building India's sovereign scientific capability in alignment with the National Quantum Mission.

