India Under Siege: Unveiling the Surge in Cyber Threats

In 2025, Kaspersky reported blocking over 47 million web-based threats in India, affecting 24.7% of users. Globally, India ranked 62nd in web threat impacts. Malicious email attacks surged by 15%, with the Asia Pacific region recording the highest detections. Cybercriminals increasingly used evasive techniques like phishing URLs disguised with link protection services and QR codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported that in 2025, they intercepted over 4.7 crore web-based threats targeting 24.7% of India's internet users. On average, Indian users faced approximately 1,30,209 threats daily, showcasing the persistent danger lurking online.

Globally, India was ranked 62nd regarding users affected by web-borne threats according to Kaspersky Security Network data. The primary online threat vectors include browser exploits and file-less malware. The latter remains particularly insidious, as it operates in memory with minimal traces of its existence on affected systems.

The global landscape also saw a 15% hike in malicious email attacks, with spam accounting for nearly half of all worldwide emails. The Asia Pacific region topped antivirus detections for malicious emails and attachments. Phishing techniques have advanced, with fraudsters using QR codes to conceal phishing URLs and lure users into sharing personal information, leading to financial theft and blackmail.

