India Under Siege: Unveiling the Surge in Cyber Threats

In a startling revelation, cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported that in 2025, they intercepted over 4.7 crore web-based threats targeting 24.7% of India's internet users. On average, Indian users faced approximately 1,30,209 threats daily, showcasing the persistent danger lurking online.

Globally, India was ranked 62nd regarding users affected by web-borne threats according to Kaspersky Security Network data. The primary online threat vectors include browser exploits and file-less malware. The latter remains particularly insidious, as it operates in memory with minimal traces of its existence on affected systems.

The global landscape also saw a 15% hike in malicious email attacks, with spam accounting for nearly half of all worldwide emails. The Asia Pacific region topped antivirus detections for malicious emails and attachments. Phishing techniques have advanced, with fraudsters using QR codes to conceal phishing URLs and lure users into sharing personal information, leading to financial theft and blackmail.