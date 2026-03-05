Left Menu

AI Surge: India's Leading Role in Asia's Tech Evolution

A significant shift from AI experimentation to execution is underway across Asia Pacific, with Indian enterprises leading investment efforts. India displays the highest budget growth for AI in the region, poised to harness its talent pool. Yet, challenges tied to legacy systems and demand for rapid ROI persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 21:01 IST
AI Surge: India's Leading Role in Asia's Tech Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a transformative shift as enterprises transition from AI experimentation to strategic execution. A recent study by Lenovo reveals that 99% of Indian organizations are set to increase AI investments, surpassing the regional average of 96%.

India leads the way with an anticipated 19% increase in AI budget allocation, capitalizing on its rich talent pool to fill the AI application layer. Shailendra Katyal, Lenovo India's Vice-President, highlighted India's strategic positioning within the AI market, emphasizing consumer-facing applications.

Despite enthusiasm, Indian CIOs face challenges with legacy systems and ROI pressures. Nevertheless, the drive for a hybrid AI architecture continues, aiming for a balance between performance and security, as enterprises plan significant increases in AI investments.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Strategy Shift: Military Force vs. Drug Cartels

U.S. Strategy Shift: Military Force vs. Drug Cartels

 Global
2
High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle Unfolds in Haryana

High-Stakes Rajya Sabha Battle Unfolds in Haryana

 India
3
Kaja Kallas Critiques Erosion of International Law Amid Middle East Turmoil

Kaja Kallas Critiques Erosion of International Law Amid Middle East Turmoil

 Switzerland
4
Empowering Change: Hyderabad's 'Margadarshak' Initiative Enhances Women's Safety

Empowering Change: Hyderabad's 'Margadarshak' Initiative Enhances Women's Sa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026