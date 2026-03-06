Left Menu

Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah, an AI-powered platform for Global Capability Centers, announces the formation of its Advisory Board. The Board, featuring industry leaders like Steve Rudderham, aims to enhance strategic direction and enterprise alignment. Aokah integrates AI and expert intelligence to improve enterprise operations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aokah, a leading AI-powered platform tailored for Global Capability Centers, has announced the formation of its Advisory Board. This strategic move is designed to solidify the company's direction, ensuring alignment with enterprise needs and reinforcing its focus on real-world execution expertise.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by Steve Rudderham, a seasoned professional in business services and operations, recognized for his transformative work with leading organizations such as Carrier and Genpact. He is joined by luminaries including Mark Bretton, Mohit Bhatia, Carla Lapa Pinto, and Tom Champion, all of whom bring a wealth of experience in global transformation and enterprise strategy.

Aokah's CEO, Atul Vashistha, highlighted the significance of the Board, emphasizing its role in driving the company's value-oriented growth. Aokah aims to combine AI-powered orchestration with expert human insight to deliver measurable impacts for its global clients, further positioning Global Capability Centers as strategic hubs rather than mere cost centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

