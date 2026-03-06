Aokah Strengthens Strategic Vision with New Advisory Board

Aokah, a leading AI-powered platform tailored for Global Capability Centers, has announced the formation of its Advisory Board. This strategic move is designed to solidify the company's direction, ensuring alignment with enterprise needs and reinforcing its focus on real-world execution expertise.

The Advisory Board will be chaired by Steve Rudderham, a seasoned professional in business services and operations, recognized for his transformative work with leading organizations such as Carrier and Genpact. He is joined by luminaries including Mark Bretton, Mohit Bhatia, Carla Lapa Pinto, and Tom Champion, all of whom bring a wealth of experience in global transformation and enterprise strategy.

Aokah's CEO, Atul Vashistha, highlighted the significance of the Board, emphasizing its role in driving the company's value-oriented growth. Aokah aims to combine AI-powered orchestration with expert human insight to deliver measurable impacts for its global clients, further positioning Global Capability Centers as strategic hubs rather than mere cost centers.

