Middle East Conflict: A Catalyst for Global Energy Disruption
Ongoing hostilities involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran have severely impacted oil and gas exports from the Middle East, particularly affecting the Strait of Hormuz. Key countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have faced production shutdowns, which threaten the global energy market's stability and supply chain.
The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is causing widespread disruptions in the global energy market. Oil and gas exports from the Middle East have been severely affected, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates 20% of the world's oil and LNG supply.
Major players in the region—Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar—are experiencing significant production slowdowns. Stops in operations at key refineries and attacks on infrastructure have led to declarations of force majeure and severe supply challenges, according to industry sources.
The situation has incited responses worldwide. Asian petrochemical companies face feedstock shortages, while countries like South Korea and Vietnam are implementing economic measures to manage fuel supply and pricing. The crisis underscores the fragility of global energy dependencies amid geopolitical tensions.
Saudi Arabia's Fiscal Resilience Amidst Regional Conflict
Sharpening its warnings, Saudi Arabia tells Iran it would be the 'biggest loser' if it continues to attack Arab states, reports AP.