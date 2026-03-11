Middle East Conflict: A Catalyst for Global Energy Disruption

The U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran is causing widespread disruptions in the global energy market. Oil and gas exports from the Middle East have been severely affected, particularly through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates 20% of the world's oil and LNG supply.

Major players in the region—Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar—are experiencing significant production slowdowns. Stops in operations at key refineries and attacks on infrastructure have led to declarations of force majeure and severe supply challenges, according to industry sources.

The situation has incited responses worldwide. Asian petrochemical companies face feedstock shortages, while countries like South Korea and Vietnam are implementing economic measures to manage fuel supply and pricing. The crisis underscores the fragility of global energy dependencies amid geopolitical tensions.