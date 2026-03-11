Left Menu

Cognizant Unveils Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption

Cognizant's research reveals that companies seeking AI adoption prefer IT services firms known as 'AI builders,' focusing on custom, full-stack solutions. Organizations prioritize custom solutions and flexibility over pricing. The report highlights challenges like compliance issues and emphasizes AI's role in workforce augmentation, signaling long-term organizational investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:32 IST
Cognizant Unveils Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the rising wave of AI adoption, enterprises are leaning towards 'AI-builder' firms which specialize in crafting custom, full-stack solutions, as illuminated by NASDAQ-listed Cognizant's recent report. This research, involving 600 AI decision-makers and interviews with 38 senior executives, underscores industry's preference for bespoke solutions over affordability.

The report signifies a noticeable shift where off-the-shelf solutions are declined due to their generic nature and lack of industry-specific expertise. Key challenges outlined include compliance concerns, challenges in demonstrating ROI, and an unclear strategic vision for AI integration. Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, insists that success in AI involves creating purpose-built solutions that seamlessly integrate into enterprises.

The study also highlights AI's transforming role from workforce replacement to augmentation. Organizations are committed to long-term AI investments, focusing on infrastructure built to foster human-AI collaboration instead of speculative ventures. AI builders emerge as crucial to bridging the 'messy middle' of enterprise AI scaling, eventually solving intricate real-world problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026