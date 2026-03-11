Cognizant Unveils Key Trends in Enterprise AI Adoption

Amid the rising wave of AI adoption, enterprises are leaning towards 'AI-builder' firms which specialize in crafting custom, full-stack solutions, as illuminated by NASDAQ-listed Cognizant's recent report. This research, involving 600 AI decision-makers and interviews with 38 senior executives, underscores industry's preference for bespoke solutions over affordability.

The report signifies a noticeable shift where off-the-shelf solutions are declined due to their generic nature and lack of industry-specific expertise. Key challenges outlined include compliance concerns, challenges in demonstrating ROI, and an unclear strategic vision for AI integration. Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant, insists that success in AI involves creating purpose-built solutions that seamlessly integrate into enterprises.

The study also highlights AI's transforming role from workforce replacement to augmentation. Organizations are committed to long-term AI investments, focusing on infrastructure built to foster human-AI collaboration instead of speculative ventures. AI builders emerge as crucial to bridging the 'messy middle' of enterprise AI scaling, eventually solving intricate real-world problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)