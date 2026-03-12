Left Menu

Crisis at Temple Israel: Active Shooter Incident in West Bloomfield

An active shooting and apparent vehicle ramming occurred at Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Michigan State Police and the FBI are responding to the scene. Nearby Jewish Federation of Detroit agencies have gone into precautionary lockdown as a response to the unfolding situation.

The Michigan State Police reported a severe situation involving an active shooter at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Thursday. Law enforcement arrived promptly at the site of the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated via social media that FBI agents are on scene in Michigan. They are collaborating with local authorities in response to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter scenario at the synagogue. News footage revealed smoke emanating from the synagogue's roof, while several police cars were positioned nearby.

In light of the unfolding situation at Temple Israel, the Jewish Federation of Detroit announced via Facebook that their affiliated agencies have implemented a precautionary lockdown to ensure safety.

