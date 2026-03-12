Crisis at Temple Israel: Active Shooter Incident in West Bloomfield

The Michigan State Police reported a severe situation involving an active shooter at the Temple Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on Thursday. Law enforcement arrived promptly at the site of the incident.

FBI Director Kash Patel stated via social media that FBI agents are on scene in Michigan. They are collaborating with local authorities in response to the apparent vehicle ramming and active shooter scenario at the synagogue. News footage revealed smoke emanating from the synagogue's roof, while several police cars were positioned nearby.

In light of the unfolding situation at Temple Israel, the Jewish Federation of Detroit announced via Facebook that their affiliated agencies have implemented a precautionary lockdown to ensure safety.

