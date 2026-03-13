Left Menu

Murder Probe Unveils Web of Crime in Maharashtra's Palghar District

A murder investigation in Maharashtra's Palghar district has led to the arrest of three individuals connected to the crime and uncovered three more individuals wanted in another case, police reported. The series of arrests stems from the murder of Shubham Mishra, igniting a broader police probe into associated criminal activities.

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officers have arrested three individuals allegedly involved in the murder of Shubham Mishra in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The case has further led to the apprehension of three additional suspects connected to separate criminal activities.

According to the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police authorities, Shubham Mishra, also known as Baba Premshankar Mishra, was brutally killed near a bar in the Nalasopara West area on February 20. Subsequent investigations resulted in the arrest of Sunil Gyanoba Malusare, alias Bigshow, along with Jagan Mayandi Patkatiyar and Sharan Murgan, all suspected of participating in the crime.

During the pursuit of Patkatiyar, investigators stumbled upon three more individuals with outstanding warrants. Identified as Ajay Amod Mishra, Prishit alias Deepak Shrimohan Pal, and Sunny alias Abhishek Mahendra Tak, the trio was wanted for several charges, including attempted murder, further expanding the scope of the investigation.

