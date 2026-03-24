Revolutionizing Online Shopping: Meet 'Vaani', Meesho's Conversational AI Assistant

In a bid to transform the digital shopping landscape, e-commerce platform Meesho introduced 'Vaani', an AI-driven voice assistant that aims to simplify the online experience for millions who find traditional interfaces cumbersome. Dubbed 'Vaani - Your Meesho Dost', this tool suits users particularly challenged by existing digital shopping practices.

Launched in February 2026, Vaani allows customers to effortlessly discover items, pose follow-up queries, and finalize transactions using natural conversation, simulating an offline shopping journey. Its early interaction with 1.5 million consumers led to a notable 22% surge in conversion rates, while also decreasing returns and cancellations.

The SoftBank-backed company plans a phased rollout of Vaani across India, featuring support in several regional languages beyond the current English and Hindi. By using large language models fine-tuned on customer data, Meesho targets users in smaller towns and tier-1 city pockets, aiming for a seamless experience akin to familiar apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies.)