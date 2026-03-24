Left Menu

Revolutionizing Online Shopping: Meet 'Vaani', Meesho's Conversational AI Assistant

Meesho has launched 'Vaani', an AI-powered voice assistant designed to enhance online shopping experiences by enabling natural language interaction. Initially presented to users in 2026, Vaani increased conversion rates by 22%. It will expand regionally, focusing on simplified usability for non-urban shoppers comfortable with basic apps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:24 IST
Revolutionizing Online Shopping: Meet 'Vaani', Meesho's Conversational AI Assistant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform the digital shopping landscape, e-commerce platform Meesho introduced 'Vaani', an AI-driven voice assistant that aims to simplify the online experience for millions who find traditional interfaces cumbersome. Dubbed 'Vaani - Your Meesho Dost', this tool suits users particularly challenged by existing digital shopping practices.

Launched in February 2026, Vaani allows customers to effortlessly discover items, pose follow-up queries, and finalize transactions using natural conversation, simulating an offline shopping journey. Its early interaction with 1.5 million consumers led to a notable 22% surge in conversion rates, while also decreasing returns and cancellations.

The SoftBank-backed company plans a phased rollout of Vaani across India, featuring support in several regional languages beyond the current English and Hindi. By using large language models fine-tuned on customer data, Meesho targets users in smaller towns and tier-1 city pockets, aiming for a seamless experience akin to familiar apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026