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A New Chapter for Airtel Africa: Leadership Transition Announced

Airtel Africa has announced that Sunil Bharti Mittal will retire as Chairman after the 2026 AGM. Gopal Vittal is set to become the Non-Executive Chairman, and Shravin Bharti Mittal will be the Deputy Chair, ensuring continuity with the founding family and maintaining strategic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:24 IST
A New Chapter for Airtel Africa: Leadership Transition Announced
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Airtel Africa has officially announced a leadership transition set to take place in July 2026. Sunil Bharti Mittal is poised to retire as Chairman after this year's Annual General Meeting. Gopal Vittal has been appointed as the upcoming Non-Executive Chairman, while Shravin Bharti Mittal will step into the role of Deputy Chair.

The transition aims to maintain continuity with the founding family's legacy and strengthen Airtel Africa's strategic direction as it continues to provide telecommunications and mobile money services to 14 countries. Mittal's tenure since the company's listing in 2019 has been marked by solid leadership, and the board has expressed gratitude for his significant contributions.

Vittal's appointment comes as part of the controlling shareholder's nomination through the established relationship agreement. As the current Board Chair of GSMA and a seasoned leader, Vittal's leadership will further bolster Airtel Africa's position. Shravin Bharti Mittal, based in Dubai, will ensure the connection with Airtel Money Board and carry the company's vision forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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