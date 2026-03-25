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Tech Giants Held Accountable: Landmark Verdict in Social Media Addiction Case

A Los Angeles jury deemed Alphabet's Google and Meta accountable for $3 million in damages in a landmark lawsuit highlighting social media addiction. This decision, focusing on the platform design, could influence future cases. The ruling marks an industry-wide call for accountability as criticism of tech companies intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:43 IST
Tech Giants Held Accountable: Landmark Verdict in Social Media Addiction Case

A Los Angeles jury found tech giants Alphabet's Google and Meta liable for $3 million in damages on Wednesday in a historic lawsuit centered on social media addiction. This ruling may set a precedent for future cases against these and similar companies.

The case involved a 20-year-old woman who claimed addiction to platforms like Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram, citing their attention-drawing design as the cause. The jury agreed, finding both companies negligent and failing to warn users of potential dangers. The plaintiff's lawyer hailed the verdict as a powerful message of accountability to the tech industry.

While shares of both Meta and Alphabet remained largely unaffected, the companies face increasing scrutiny. A wave of criticism over child and teen safety on digital platforms has sparked legislative efforts across various states, although comprehensive federal regulation has yet to be established.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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