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Prodigy Technovations Elevates I3C Protocol Validation with New Enhancements

Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd. enhances its PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer with a new UI and support for advanced management protocols. These enhancements improve validation of platform management, security, and device communication, crucial for AI and next-gen computing systems. Engineers can efficiently validate I3C and application-layer protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:04 IST
Prodigy Technovations Elevates I3C Protocol Validation with New Enhancements

Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd. has announced significant enhancements to their PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer. The updates include support for advanced management protocols increasingly employed in contemporary computing platforms, accompanied by a new user interface to improve usability for complex protocol validation.

Designed to streamline the validation process for platform management, security, and device communication, the upgraded tool now supports NVMe-MI, SPDM, and PLDM protocols. This enhancement directly addresses the evolving demands of AI workloads and high-performance computing, where the I3C interface is critical.

By improving validation of both I3C transport and application-layer protocols, engineers are empowered to accelerate development and enhance reliability in modern SoC designs. With multi-architecture support and advanced features like error injection, Prodigy's solution represents a comprehensive platform for testing and analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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