Prodigy Technovations Elevates I3C Protocol Validation with New Enhancements
Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd. enhances its PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer with a new UI and support for advanced management protocols. These enhancements improve validation of platform management, security, and device communication, crucial for AI and next-gen computing systems. Engineers can efficiently validate I3C and application-layer protocols.
Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd. has announced significant enhancements to their PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer. The updates include support for advanced management protocols increasingly employed in contemporary computing platforms, accompanied by a new user interface to improve usability for complex protocol validation.
Designed to streamline the validation process for platform management, security, and device communication, the upgraded tool now supports NVMe-MI, SPDM, and PLDM protocols. This enhancement directly addresses the evolving demands of AI workloads and high-performance computing, where the I3C interface is critical.
By improving validation of both I3C transport and application-layer protocols, engineers are empowered to accelerate development and enhance reliability in modern SoC designs. With multi-architecture support and advanced features like error injection, Prodigy's solution represents a comprehensive platform for testing and analysis.
(With inputs from agencies.)