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Kerala Police Crackdown: AI Video Sparks Political Storm

The cyber wing of Kerala police has registered a case against the social media platform X for circulating a misleading AI-generated video. The controversial video portrays the Prime Minister and Election Commission of India in a defamatory manner and has sparked a political controversy in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:47 IST
Kerala Police Crackdown: AI Video Sparks Political Storm
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The Kerala police's cyber wing has launched a probe into social media platform X over an AI-generated video depicting India's Prime Minister and the Election Commission in a misleading light. The contentious video, which has fueled a political storm in the state, allegedly utilizes a BJP-sealed EC letter, raising questions of credibility.

Despite directives to remove the video, the platform continued to allow its circulation, prompting legal action for violation of several sections, including forgery and identity theft. The case registered targets handle @valiant_Raju and X Corp, with investigations currently underway to assess culpability.

Authorities have issued legal notices for prompt content removal, underscoring the gravity of misinformation particularly during election periods. The controversy arose after the CPI(M) highlighted a genuine clerical error letter that had previously been rectified but was exploited in the circulated video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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