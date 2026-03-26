Unmasking the Warming Mirage: Extreme Climate Risks at 2°C

A groundbreaking study has revealed that extreme climate hazards typically linked with 3°C or 4°C global warming could manifest even at a moderate warming threshold of 2°C. This poses a significant threat to global food production, forests, and densely populated urban regions.

Despite the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to 1.5°C, current policies suggest a trajectory towards 2.3°C to 2.5°C warming. Researchers assessed climate models from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and identified scenarios with severe outcomes, such as increased droughts in key agricultural regions.

The findings emphasize the need for governments to prepare for worst-case scenarios, even under moderate warming conditions. These scenarios may involve severe droughts, heavy rainfall in populated areas, and fire-prone weather in forests, making risk assessments crucial for future policy and planning.