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Marine Drone Attack on Turkish Oil Tanker Sparks Black Sea Tensions

A Turkish crude oil tanker was struck by a marine drone near Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, triggering an explosion. The incident involved the Altura, a vessel carrying Russian oil. All crew members were safe, and the ship was sanctioned by the EU and Britain. Russian and Ukrainian tensions continue to impact Black Sea shipping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:47 IST
Marine Drone Attack on Turkish Oil Tanker Sparks Black Sea Tensions
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A Turkish crude oil tanker, the Altura, was struck by a marine drone, resulting in an explosion near Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait, according to Turkey's transportation minister. The early morning incident targeted the vessel's engine room, which was carrying Russian oil, just outside Turkish waters.

All 27 crew members were reported safe following the attack, with the Turkish coastguard dispatched to assist. The tanker, sanctioned by the EU and Britain, had been fully laden with around 1 million barrels of crude departing from Novorossiysk, Russia.

The event adds to rising tensions in the Black Sea, shared by conflicted Russia and Ukraine. The ship's owner is China-based Sea Grace Shipping Ltd, and its manager is Turkey-based Pergamon Denizcilik. No immediate comments were made by Moscow or Kyiv.

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