London High Court Upholds Nirav Modi Extradition Amid Debate on India Assurances

The London High Court has sided with the extradition request of India's government, dismissing fugitive Nirav Modi's petition to reconsider the case. Modi, wanted for a colossal Rs 13,000 crore bank scam involving Punjab National Bank, tried to align his case with that of Sanjay Bhandari, where extradition was nullified due to human rights concerns.

The judgment noted the court's reliance on the 'quality of assurances' provided by India, reinforcing trust between the two nations. Despite arguments from Modi's defense about potential mistreatment, the court held the Indian government's promises as specific and credible.

In response, the Crown Prosecution Service, alongside the Central Bureau of Investigation, underscored the sustained efforts in pursuing Modi's extradition. Since his arrest in 2019, the UK courts have consistently ruled in favor of sending Modi back to India where he stands accused of defrauding the bank of Rs 6,498.20 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)