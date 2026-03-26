H&M Navigates Geopolitical Challenges and Inflation with Strategic Initiatives

H&M CEO addressed analysts and media, highlighting that the company's inventory is well-prepared for spring. Efforts are underway to enhance digital store operations, focusing on improving search and checkout experiences.

Despite the ongoing geopolitical instability in the Middle East, H&M aims to protect its customers and colleagues, noting only a slight pressure on costs. The company reported solid consumer demand in the U.S. while acknowledging inflationary pressures.

Efforts to reduce lead times for products from concept to market are in place. The brand aims to make customer offerings more relevant by optimizing the supply chain. Despite rising transport costs, H&M is not significantly impacted due to its limited reliance on air freight.

(With inputs from agencies.)