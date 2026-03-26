Maersk's Alternative Land-Bridge Routes: Gulf War Won't Halt Vital Supplies

In the midst of the Gulf conflict, food and medicine continue to flow thanks to alternative routes established by the Danish shipping company, Maersk. The company's Middle East head emphasized the ongoing capacity of these land-bridge routes in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, renowned for its global shipping operations, has collaborated with governments across the Gulf region. These partnerships aim to expedite the delivery of vital supplies using Maersk's new and more efficient network.

Charles van der Steene, the regional managing director based in Dubai, highlighted the swift procedural changes introduced by Gulf governments, ensuring that critical goods are delivered promptly despite the challenges posed by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)