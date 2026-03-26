Left Menu

Maersk's Alternative Land-Bridge Routes: Gulf War Won't Halt Vital Supplies

Despite the ongoing Gulf war, Maersk ensures the continuous flow of food and medicine through alternative land-bridge routes. The Danish shipping giant is working closely with Gulf governments to implement faster delivery procedures via its expanded network, as per regional managing director Charles van der Steene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:25 IST
Maersk's Alternative Land-Bridge Routes: Gulf War Won't Halt Vital Supplies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the midst of the Gulf conflict, food and medicine continue to flow thanks to alternative routes established by the Danish shipping company, Maersk. The company's Middle East head emphasized the ongoing capacity of these land-bridge routes in an interview with Reuters on Thursday.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, renowned for its global shipping operations, has collaborated with governments across the Gulf region. These partnerships aim to expedite the delivery of vital supplies using Maersk's new and more efficient network.

Charles van der Steene, the regional managing director based in Dubai, highlighted the swift procedural changes introduced by Gulf governments, ensuring that critical goods are delivered promptly despite the challenges posed by ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Finland Supreme Court's Controversial Verdict on Free Speech and Homosexuality

Finland Supreme Court's Controversial Verdict on Free Speech and Homosexuali...

 Global
2
Continuous Supply: U.S. Arms Reach Ukraine Amid Global Strains

Continuous Supply: U.S. Arms Reach Ukraine Amid Global Strains

 Belgium
3
Dollar Surges as Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Tensions

Dollar Surges as Oil Prices Climb Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Nepali Panel Recommends Prosecution of Former PM Oli Over Protest Deaths

Nepali Panel Recommends Prosecution of Former PM Oli Over Protest Deaths

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026