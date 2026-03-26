Historic Verdict Against Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram on Child Safety

In a landmark verdict, a jury has found that Alphabet's Google and Meta, once known as Facebook, were liable for creating platforms dangerous to children and teenagers. This decision could force major tech corporations to reconsider how they defend themselves against safety concerns associated with their platforms.

The jury awarded $4.2 million and $1.8 million in damages to Meta and Google, respectively. Despite these figures being small relative to the companies' worth, the verdict highlights increasing global backlash against the perceived mental health impact of social media on young users.

Meta and Google are preparing legal strategies in response, with Meta assessing options and Google intending to appeal. The verdict rests on platform design rather than content, complicating defense strategies for tech firms moving forward. This case reflects growing criticism of tech giants over child and teen safety issues.