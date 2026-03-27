EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms: Minors at Risk

In a move that could have significant implications for the adult content industry, EU regulators have charged major platforms such as Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX​, and XVideos with violations. The allegations focus on their failure to prevent minors from accessing explicit content, a breach of the EU's stringent Digital Services Act.

Henna Virkkunen, EU tech chief, stressed the urgency of implementing more effective age verification measures to protect children online. The investigation, which lasted 10 months, revealed that these platforms did not adequately assess the risks posed to minors, prioritizing their image over societal safety.

While Pornhub and associated entities face potential penalties of up to 6% of their annual turnover, the companies involved insist they share the EU's goals and are committed to improving age verification processes. However, challenges remain as current systems often drive users towards unregulated sites with inadequate safety measures.