EU Cracks Down on Adult Platforms: Minors at Risk
EU regulators have charged adult platforms Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos for allowing children to access their sites, breaching EU rules under the Digital Services Act. The investigation highlights the need for more robust age verification systems, with potential fines up to 6% of global turnover for non-compliance.
In a move that could have significant implications for the adult content industry, EU regulators have charged major platforms such as Pornhub, Stripchat, XNXX, and XVideos with violations. The allegations focus on their failure to prevent minors from accessing explicit content, a breach of the EU's stringent Digital Services Act.
Henna Virkkunen, EU tech chief, stressed the urgency of implementing more effective age verification measures to protect children online. The investigation, which lasted 10 months, revealed that these platforms did not adequately assess the risks posed to minors, prioritizing their image over societal safety.
While Pornhub and associated entities face potential penalties of up to 6% of their annual turnover, the companies involved insist they share the EU's goals and are committed to improving age verification processes. However, challenges remain as current systems often drive users towards unregulated sites with inadequate safety measures.