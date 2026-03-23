Delhi's Child Protection Failures: CAG Report Uncovers Alarming Deficiencies
A CAG report reveals significant shortcomings in child protection efforts in Delhi from 2018-2021. The report highlights inadequate surveys, staffing shortages, underutilized funds, and ineffective child welfare mechanisms. It stresses the urgent need for improved data, planning, and execution to better safeguard vulnerable children in the capital.
- Country:
- India
A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), presented at the Delhi Assembly, has highlighted alarming deficiencies in child protection efforts in Delhi. The performance report, spanning 2018-2021, was introduced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and paints a concerning picture of underperformance.
The report cites incomplete surveys to identify vulnerable children, severely limiting data-driven planning and resource allocation. As a result, authorities have primarily relied on external entities like police and NGOs to bring children into protection systems, curtailing outreach and proactive intervention efforts.
Further highlighting the shortcomings, the report details significant staff shortages and financial mismanagement, with over a third of funds remaining unspent. The failure to claim higher central assistance reportedly led to considerable financial losses, while delays plague essential child welfare services and hinder adoption processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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