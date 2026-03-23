Left Menu

Delhi's Child Protection Failures: CAG Report Uncovers Alarming Deficiencies

A CAG report reveals significant shortcomings in child protection efforts in Delhi from 2018-2021. The report highlights inadequate surveys, staffing shortages, underutilized funds, and ineffective child welfare mechanisms. It stresses the urgent need for improved data, planning, and execution to better safeguard vulnerable children in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 23:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 23:24 IST
Delhi's Child Protection Failures: CAG Report Uncovers Alarming Deficiencies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), presented at the Delhi Assembly, has highlighted alarming deficiencies in child protection efforts in Delhi. The performance report, spanning 2018-2021, was introduced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and paints a concerning picture of underperformance.

The report cites incomplete surveys to identify vulnerable children, severely limiting data-driven planning and resource allocation. As a result, authorities have primarily relied on external entities like police and NGOs to bring children into protection systems, curtailing outreach and proactive intervention efforts.

Further highlighting the shortcomings, the report details significant staff shortages and financial mismanagement, with over a third of funds remaining unspent. The failure to claim higher central assistance reportedly led to considerable financial losses, while delays plague essential child welfare services and hinder adoption processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026