Delhi's Child Protection Failures: CAG Report Uncovers Alarming Deficiencies

A recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), presented at the Delhi Assembly, has highlighted alarming deficiencies in child protection efforts in Delhi. The performance report, spanning 2018-2021, was introduced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and paints a concerning picture of underperformance.

The report cites incomplete surveys to identify vulnerable children, severely limiting data-driven planning and resource allocation. As a result, authorities have primarily relied on external entities like police and NGOs to bring children into protection systems, curtailing outreach and proactive intervention efforts.

Further highlighting the shortcomings, the report details significant staff shortages and financial mismanagement, with over a third of funds remaining unspent. The failure to claim higher central assistance reportedly led to considerable financial losses, while delays plague essential child welfare services and hinder adoption processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)