Hisense Launches Intelli Cool Pro Series ACs with Eco-Friendly Technology in India

Hisense, renowned for its consumer electronics, has unveiled the Intelli Cool Pro Series Room Air Conditioners in India, marking an expansion of its premium air conditioning portfolio. These advanced units integrate rapid inverter technology with AI-driven smart cooling and Wi-Fi voice control capability, offering users convenience alongside performance.

The Intelli Cool Pro Series stands out with its QSD Rapid Inverter Technology, enabling faster and efficient cooling. Coupled with a smart AI mode, these units personalize cooling based on room conditions, maintaining comfort while optimizing energy use. A 4-in-1 healthy filter further enhances air quality, underscoring Hisense's commitment to user welfare and sustainable practices.

Targeted at the eco-conscious consumer, the units use R32 refrigerant, significantly reducing their environmental impact compared to other refrigerants. Available for purchase through major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets, the Intelli Cool Pro Series aims to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of the Indian market with advanced features and a focus on energy efficiency.