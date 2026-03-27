Tragedy in Maharashtra: Father's Suspicion Leads to Young Girl's Death

In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Sangli district, a 10-year-old girl died after being subjected to inhuman torture by her own father, according to police reports on Friday.

The father, Dadu alias Nana Yamgar, allegedly hung his daughters, Rutuja and Anuja, upside down overnight on suspicion of theft. Family members tried to intervene but were threatened by Yamgar.

Rutuja was declared dead en route to the hospital, while Anuja is currently receiving treatment. The authorities have taken the father into custody, citing possible mental instability, and the case is under investigation.