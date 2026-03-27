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Tragedy in Maharashtra: Father's Suspicion Leads to Young Girl's Death

A tragic incident in Maharashtra led to the death of a 10-year-old girl, Rutuja, after her father hung her upside down throughout the night on suspicion of theft. Her elder sister, Anuja, is hospitalized. The father, Dadu alias Nana Yamgar, has been apprehended. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:53 IST
Tragedy in Maharashtra: Father's Suspicion Leads to Young Girl's Death
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In a heart-wrenching incident in Maharashtra's Sangli district, a 10-year-old girl died after being subjected to inhuman torture by her own father, according to police reports on Friday.

The father, Dadu alias Nana Yamgar, allegedly hung his daughters, Rutuja and Anuja, upside down overnight on suspicion of theft. Family members tried to intervene but were threatened by Yamgar.

Rutuja was declared dead en route to the hospital, while Anuja is currently receiving treatment. The authorities have taken the father into custody, citing possible mental instability, and the case is under investigation.

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