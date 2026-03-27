Tragedy Strikes at Zojila Pass: Avalanches Claim Seven Lives
Seven people lost their lives and five were injured when avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh highway, trapping vehicles under layers of snow. Rescue operations commenced shortly after the incident. Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences and assured support for those injured.
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- India
In a tragic incident, multiple avalanches on the Srinagar-Leh national highway claimed seven lives and left five others injured, according to officials. The avalanches occurred on a stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg, trapping several vehicles under debris.
Officials promptly launched a rescue operation to clear the snow and rescue those trapped, working tirelessly to alleviate the situation. The unfortunate occurrence drew immediate attention from local and national authorities.
Union minister Jitendra Singh took to X to express his sorrow over the loss of lives and injuries, offering condolences and pledging necessary aid for the affected families. The community and authorities continue efforts to support the victims in these trying times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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