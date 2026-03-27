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Galgotias University Removed from India AI Impact Expo Over Misleading Claims

Galgotias University was expelled from the India AI Impact Expo for making misleading claims about a robotic product. The event showcased cutting-edge AI solutions, garnering vast international participation and significant investments. The expo culminated with a declaration supporting inclusive and human-centric AI practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 20:46 IST
Galgotias University Removed from India AI Impact Expo Over Misleading Claims
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Galgotias University faced expulsion from the India AI Impact Expo after making misleading claims regarding a robotic product, as disclosed to Parliament on Friday.

According to Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, more than 900 entities, ranging from companies and startups to academic institutions, participated, displaying key AI technologies.

Held alongside the AI Impact Summit 2026, the expo saw attendance from over 100 countries, with commitments of USD 250 billion in investments for advance technologies. The summit ended with a commitment to democratic AI norms, endorsed by 92 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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