Galgotias University Removed from India AI Impact Expo Over Misleading Claims

Galgotias University faced expulsion from the India AI Impact Expo after making misleading claims regarding a robotic product, as disclosed to Parliament on Friday.

According to Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, more than 900 entities, ranging from companies and startups to academic institutions, participated, displaying key AI technologies.

Held alongside the AI Impact Summit 2026, the expo saw attendance from over 100 countries, with commitments of USD 250 billion in investments for advance technologies. The summit ended with a commitment to democratic AI norms, endorsed by 92 nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)