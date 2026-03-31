Unilever's Strategic Pause: Navigating Global Uncertainties with Hiring Freeze

Unilever, known for its Dove soap and other consumer products, has announced a global hiring freeze at all levels for at least three months as a direct response to the escalating Middle East conflict.

According to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, the freeze is prompted by significant challenges arising from the war in Iran, impacting worldwide businesses from airlines to retail.

This temporary measure is part of Unilever's broader strategy to navigate uncertain economic conditions and follows an ongoing cost-cutting program aimed at achieving significant savings over the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)