Left Menu

NASA's Artemis: Reliving the Lunar Legacy

NASA's Artemis program aims to return astronauts to the moon, marking the first crewed mission since the Apollo era. With the Artemis II mission set to launch soon, the U.S. seeks to reassert its leadership in space amidst competition from China. Additional developments include new space tech ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:31 IST
NASA's Artemis: Reliving the Lunar Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NASA is preparing to make history once again with its Artemis program, aiming to launch the first crewed mission to the moon since the Apollo era. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface, a move seen as crucial in maintaining U.S. dominance in space exploration against rising competition, particularly from China.

The Artemis II mission will send astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day journey around the moon. This mission will test crucial systems before future lunar landings. The crew recently arrived in Florida, stepping up final preparations for their anticipated launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Meanwhile, the commercial space sector continues to thrive, with startups like Starcloud raising substantial funds to advance space infrastructure as terrestrial systems face energy strains. Furthermore, companies are investing in innovative technologies, such as free-flying robots for the International Space Station, highlighting the expanding role of private industry in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Kannur rally.

PM Modi wants LDF to win the Assembly elections in Kerala: Cong leader Rahul...

 India
2
CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.

CPI(M) no longer Left party but extreme Right wing party, says Rahul Gandhi ...

 India
3
Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise

Japan Extends Missile Reach as Security Tensions Rise

 Japan
4
Sri Lanka Implements Electricity Price Hike Amid Energy Challenges

Sri Lanka Implements Electricity Price Hike Amid Energy Challenges

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026