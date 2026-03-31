NASA's Artemis: Reliving the Lunar Legacy

NASA is preparing to make history once again with its Artemis program, aiming to launch the first crewed mission to the moon since the Apollo era. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface, a move seen as crucial in maintaining U.S. dominance in space exploration against rising competition, particularly from China.

The Artemis II mission will send astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen on a 10-day journey around the moon. This mission will test crucial systems before future lunar landings. The crew recently arrived in Florida, stepping up final preparations for their anticipated launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Meanwhile, the commercial space sector continues to thrive, with startups like Starcloud raising substantial funds to advance space infrastructure as terrestrial systems face energy strains. Furthermore, companies are investing in innovative technologies, such as free-flying robots for the International Space Station, highlighting the expanding role of private industry in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)