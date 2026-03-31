VerSe Innovation Strengthens Governance with P.R. Ramesh Appointment

VerSe Innovation, a leading AI-powered local language technology platform in India, has announced the appointment of Mr. P. R. Ramesh as an Independent Director on its Board. This strategic move aims to strengthen the company's governance framework as it pursues its next phase of institutional growth.

Mr. Ramesh, a Chartered Accountant with over 40 years of experience, will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. He brings substantial expertise in financial oversight, corporate governance, and board leadership, having previously held the position of Chairman at Deloitte India. His career has been marked by advising both Indian and multinational corporations on essential governance and financial practices.

Umang Bedi, Co-Founder of VerSe Innovation, highlighted the importance of strong governance, stating that Ramesh's appointment will enhance stakeholder confidence as the company continues to grow. Ramesh himself emphasized the responsibility of ensuring robust governance systems and risk management processes, given VerSe's significant scale in India's digital landscape.