Gnani.ai Secures $10 Million to Amplify Global Reach in Voice AI

In a significant development for the AI industry, Gnani.ai, a Bengaluru-headquartered indigenous AI start-up, has successfully raised $10 million in the first tranche of its current funding round. The round was spearheaded by Aavishkaar Capital, a fund manager with an impact-focused approach.

The acquired funds are set to propel Gnani.ai's global expansion, enhance its agentic AI capabilities, and broaden its multilingual and industry-specific offerings. Additionally, the company aims to bolster its engineering and product talent pool, positioning itself to seize a considerable share of the rapidly expanding enterprise voice AI market worldwide.

Founded in 2016 by visionaries Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai has ascended to become India's premier voice AI platform. It processes over 30 million daily voice interactions in more than 12 languages for over 200 enterprise clients. Recently, the company unveiled Inya VoiceOS, India's inaugural 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice foundational AI model, at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)