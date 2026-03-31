Left Menu

Gnani.ai Secures $10 Million to Amplify Global Reach in Voice AI

Gnani.ai, an indigenous AI start-up, has raised $10 million in a funding round led by Aavishkaar Capital. The company plans to use this capital to enhance its AI capabilities, expand globally, and strengthen its talent base, aiming to dominate the enterprise voice AI market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:33 IST
Gnani.ai Secures $10 Million to Amplify Global Reach in Voice AI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the AI industry, Gnani.ai, a Bengaluru-headquartered indigenous AI start-up, has successfully raised $10 million in the first tranche of its current funding round. The round was spearheaded by Aavishkaar Capital, a fund manager with an impact-focused approach.

The acquired funds are set to propel Gnani.ai's global expansion, enhance its agentic AI capabilities, and broaden its multilingual and industry-specific offerings. Additionally, the company aims to bolster its engineering and product talent pool, positioning itself to seize a considerable share of the rapidly expanding enterprise voice AI market worldwide.

Founded in 2016 by visionaries Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, Gnani.ai has ascended to become India's premier voice AI platform. It processes over 30 million daily voice interactions in more than 12 languages for over 200 enterprise clients. Recently, the company unveiled Inya VoiceOS, India's inaugural 5-billion-parameter voice-to-voice foundational AI model, at the AI Impact Summit 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

First Major Oil Shipment in Three Months Revives Cuban Hope

 Global
2
GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

GHMC Seizes and Releases Jayalalithaa's Building Over Property Tax Dues

 India
3
Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a Time

Embraer and Adani Group: Building India's Aviation Future, One Aircraft at a...

 India
4
Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz

Navigating Tensions: China's Strategic Passage through Strait of Hormuz

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026