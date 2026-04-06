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North India's Pro-AV Market Skyrockets Amid Infrastructure Booms

Infrastructure advancements in the Delhi-NCR, like the Noida International Airport, are significantly bolstering North India's professional audiovisual (Pro-AV) hardware market. Expected to surpass global growth rates, this boom is fueled by rising demand for integrated AV solutions in corporate settings, events, and expanding hospitality sectors such as luxury hotels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:29 IST
North India's Pro-AV Market Skyrockets Amid Infrastructure Booms
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Infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR, notably the Noida International Airport, are propelling growth in North India's professional audiovisual (Pro-AV) market, which currently comprises 40-45% of the national market, as per exhibition organiser Informa Markets.

This growth outpaces the global average, with the domestic Pro-AV market expanding at a compounded annual rate of 7.2-9.7%, significantly above the worldwide rate of around 5%. The professional lighting sector alone is expected to hit USD 391 million by 2026, growing at 10.5% annually.

Corporate and retail spaces fueled by infrastructure projects like the Jewar (Noida) International Airport and Dwarka Expressway are increasing demand for integrated AV solutions, positioning Delhi-NCR as a pivotal hub. A significant part of this growth is driven by the region's extensive establishments of luxury hotels and event spaces, which have made Pro-AV systems more than just a luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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