North India's Pro-AV Market Skyrockets Amid Infrastructure Booms

Infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR, notably the Noida International Airport, are propelling growth in North India's professional audiovisual (Pro-AV) market, which currently comprises 40-45% of the national market, as per exhibition organiser Informa Markets.

This growth outpaces the global average, with the domestic Pro-AV market expanding at a compounded annual rate of 7.2-9.7%, significantly above the worldwide rate of around 5%. The professional lighting sector alone is expected to hit USD 391 million by 2026, growing at 10.5% annually.

Corporate and retail spaces fueled by infrastructure projects like the Jewar (Noida) International Airport and Dwarka Expressway are increasing demand for integrated AV solutions, positioning Delhi-NCR as a pivotal hub. A significant part of this growth is driven by the region's extensive establishments of luxury hotels and event spaces, which have made Pro-AV systems more than just a luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)