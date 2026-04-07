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EU's Carbon Border Levy: Pioneering the Global Environmental Duty

The European Commission has set a carbon border levy to charge for CO2 emissions on imports like steel and cement from 2026. This aims to safeguard European industries from competitors with lenient climate laws. France, Italy, and Croatia advocate for its suspension regarding fertilizers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:49 IST
EU's Carbon Border Levy: Pioneering the Global Environmental Duty
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The European Commission has established its inaugural carbon border levy, pricing it at 75.36 euros for the first quarter, marking a significant stance in global environmental regulation.

Implemented from early 2026, this mechanism will tax CO2 emissions of imported goods such as steel and cement, safeguards European industries from global competition under weaker environmental regulations. Notably, France, Italy, and Croatia have raised concerns, advocating for the suspension of the levy on fertilizers due to potential impacts on their economies.

The Commission plans to adjust the levy prices quarterly in 2026, with potential weekly updates starting in 2027, underscoring the EU's commitment to leading in climate policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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