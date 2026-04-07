Grieving Mother's Relentless Pursuit Brings Justice for Son

Lalita Chaudhary, whose son Kshitij was tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident in Dehradun, relentlessly pursued justice even after the police closed the case. Armed with substantial new evidence, she approached the authorities to reopen the investigation.

Despite initial setbacks, Lalita's determined efforts bore fruit when she identified the vehicle involved by meticulously reviewing CCTV footage around the accident site. Her tenacity compelled the Dehradun police to reconsider the case, confronting bureaucratic hurdles.

With the police now empowered to reopen the investigation pending permission from the court, Lalita stands resolute in her quest to hold the perpetrator accountable, underscoring the impact of persistent civilian advocacy in the justice system.