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Exposing Political Prejudices: Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Remarks

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticizes BJP for its alleged 'anti-Dalit mindset' following remarks by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Gehlot accuses Sarma of disrespectful political discourse and criticizes PM Modi's silence on the issue, linking it to BJP's attitude towards the Dalit community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:22 IST
Exposing Political Prejudices: Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Remarks
Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the BJP of harboring an 'anti-Dalit mindset', brought to light by remarks from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gehlot condemned Sarma's comments, which described Kharge as 'speaking like a madman due to old age', calling them an unacceptable decline in political discourse. This incident, Gehlot argues, unacceptably tarnishes Kharge's longstanding public service.

Furthermore, Gehlot called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue as 'unfortunate', suggesting it reflects the BJP's view of the Dalit community. Amidst these tensions, the episode connects to broader allegations concerning Sarma's wife, intensifying political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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