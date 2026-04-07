Exposing Political Prejudices: Gehlot Criticizes BJP's Remarks

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the BJP of harboring an 'anti-Dalit mindset', brought to light by remarks from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeting Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Gehlot condemned Sarma's comments, which described Kharge as 'speaking like a madman due to old age', calling them an unacceptable decline in political discourse. This incident, Gehlot argues, unacceptably tarnishes Kharge's longstanding public service.

Furthermore, Gehlot called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the issue as 'unfortunate', suggesting it reflects the BJP's view of the Dalit community. Amidst these tensions, the episode connects to broader allegations concerning Sarma's wife, intensifying political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)