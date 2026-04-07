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Congress Demands Apology from Assam CM for Insulting Kharge

The Congress has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of insulting party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and demanded an unconditional apology. The party described Sarma's comments as reflective of an anti-Dalit mindset, further alleging that it exposes the moral decline within the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:20 IST
Congress Demands Apology from Assam CM for Insulting Kharge
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Tuesday called for an unconditional apology from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he allegedly insulted party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. This accusation stems from Sarma's usage of the term 'mad man' for Kharge, reflecting what Congress claims is BJP's anti-Dalit mindset.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal and other prominent leaders noted that Sarma's remarks insult not only Kharge but the Dalit community at large. In separate statements, Congress leaders emphasized that Sarma's words expose a regressive mindset inherent within the BJP-RSS ideologies.

Alongside criticism from other Congress members, senior leaders like Siddaramaiah and Ashok Gehlot questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, interpreting it as complicity. They further insinuated that Sarma's comments were also a deflection from corruption allegations against him.

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