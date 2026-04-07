Market Tremors: Wall Street Reels Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday, influenced by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military strikes on Iran's Kharg Island and warnings from Iran about targeting Gulf infrastructure have left investors anxious.

Amidst this geopolitical uncertainty, market volatility was evident. The S&P 500 tech index saw significant losses, notably with Apple's decline, while energy stocks provided a slight offset. The healthcare sector also buoyed the market, driven by a rise in payments to private Medicare insurers.

As the market digests these developments, traders remain on edge, watching Middle East tensions and potential impacts on U.S. inflation and Fed interest rate policies closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)