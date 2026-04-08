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Assam Polls: Security Tightened for Crucial Assembly Elections

Over 1.5 lakh security personnel are ensuring secure elections in Assam, affecting 722 candidates competing for 126 Assembly seats. The state has set up 31,940 polling stations, with special arrangements for remote areas, all-women management, and facilities for people with disabilities. Results are anticipated on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:28 IST
Assam Polls: Security Tightened for Crucial Assembly Elections
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In a sweeping security measure, more than 1.5 lakh personnel have been deployed for the crucial Assembly elections in Assam. Set to determine the fate of 722 candidates, the polls have led to the establishment of 31,940 polling stations across 35 districts.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, special arrangements have been made for remote areas such as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, while additional personnel are on standby. Assam Police Chief Harmeet Singh confirmed that all security protocols have been completed under the Election Commission's guidance.

Thursday has been declared a public holiday to enable the 2.50 crore eligible voters, including 318 from the transgender community, to cast their votes. Webcasting will allow for real-time monitoring of polling processes, ensuring a smooth democratic exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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