The Rise of 'Made in America' Vapes: A Shift in the U.S. Market

The U.S. vaping market, traditionally dominated by imports from China, is witnessing a noticeable rise in 'Made in America' products. This shift appears to be a response to the Trump administration's crackdown on unlicensed vape brands, prompting a change in marketing strategies.

As the top global market for vapes, the U.S. has seen eight new vape brands emphasizing their American origins since last October. These brands, while claiming American manufacture, often have ties to Chinese or Hong Kong companies, hoping to evade the watchful eyes of U.S. customs officials.

Analysts predict that these developments might slow down the transition from illegal to legal products, with the FDA maintaining that selling unauthorized vapes is illegal regardless of their origins. The rise of American-branded vapes reflects consumer preferences amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)