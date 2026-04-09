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Delhi's Digital Leap: Separate eOffice Portals for Enhanced Efficiency

The Delhi government is set to launch separate eOffice platforms for its departments, universities, and public sector units as part of a digital initiative to improve efficiency. This move will involve splitting the existing eOffice setup into individual, specialized systems to enhance performance and data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 16:11 IST
Delhi's Digital Leap: Separate eOffice Portals for Enhanced Efficiency
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The Delhi government is poised to revolutionize its digital infrastructure by introducing separate eOffice platforms for its various branches, including departments, universities, and public sector units, sources revealed on Thursday. This strategic shift aims to boost efficiency and facilitate a seamless, paperless operation.

The eOffice initiative, crafted by the National Informatics Centre, seeks to streamline governance through advanced electronic file management. Presently, all Delhi government departments share a unified eOffice system. However, to bolster performance and safeguard data, the system is being divided into three distinct and dedicated versions.

By the end of the month, the Information and Technology Department plans to activate new eOffice instances for academic bodies and local entities. This strategic realignment is designed to alleviate system congestion and provide a more fortified digital workspace. However, during the transition, users are advised to complete pending tasks before the scheduled service interruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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