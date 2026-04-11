Artemis II: A Historic Lunar Voyage's Groundbreaking Splashdown

Artemis II's astronauts concluded humanity's first lunar voyage in over 50 years with a Pacific splashdown, setting records and showcasing unseen lunar landscapes. They returned with grace and joy in a dramatic mission finale.

This journey was remarkable not only for its technological achievements but also for the diversity of the crew. Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen reflected a more inclusive NASA.

As NASA prepares for future moon landings and bases, Artemis II stands as a pivotal first step in modern lunar exploration. Their journey reignites global passion for space exploration and sets the stage for sustainable lunar colonization.

(With inputs from agencies.)