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Diplomatic Dialogue: Russian-Iranian Talks on Middle East Peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian discussed the Iran-U.S. talks taking place in Islamabad during a phone call, as reported by Russian news agency Interfax. Putin expressed Russia's readiness to assist in achieving a settlement in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:45 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Russian-Iranian Talks on Middle East Peace
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Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a key phone conversation with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, authorities revealed through Russia's Interfax agency on Sunday.

The discussion focused on ongoing talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad, signifying critical diplomatic movements.

Putin affirmed Russia's commitment to persist in mediating a peaceful resolution in the volatile Middle East region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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