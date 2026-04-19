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Blue Origin's New Glenn: Pioneering the Future of Rocket Reuse

Blue Origin successfully lands its New Glenn rocket booster after launching AST SpaceMobile's satellite. This marks a significant step for Jeff Bezos' company, showcasing its booster reuse capability and positioning it as a competitor to SpaceX. The booster, named 'Never Tell Me the Odds,' honors Han Solo's 'Star Wars' line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:11 IST
Blue Origin's New Glenn: Pioneering the Future of Rocket Reuse

In a landmark achievement, Blue Origin reported on Sunday that its New Glenn rocket booster successfully landed post-launch, marking the first touchdown of a reused booster in its history.

The New Glenn was tasked with delivering AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite to low-Earth orbit, signifying a crucial milestone for the Jeff Bezos-led company. This mission demonstrated New Glenn's heavy-lift capabilities and durability, setting the stage for competition with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The booster, affectionately dubbed 'Never Tell Me the Odds,' had previously flown during the NG-2 mission in November. Its recovery and reuse illustrate Blue Origin's commitment to cost-effective, sustainable spaceflight, underscoring a growing trend in space activity amidst increased industry momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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