Tech Stocks Surge as AI Demand Sparks Optimism

Nasdaq futures surged over 2% on Thursday, driven by strong forecasts from chipmakers Micron and Qualcomm indicating robust AI infrastructure demand. Investors are optimistic despite ongoing market volatility as Micron and Qualcomm report significant earnings. Market focus shifts to inflation data amid fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nasdaq Futures Led Gains On Thursday | Updated: 25-06-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 14:47 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as AI Demand Sparks Optimism
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Nasdaq futures experienced significant gains on Thursday, with a 2% rise following strong earnings forecasts from technology giants Micron and Qualcomm. These forecasts highlighted substantial demand for AI infrastructure, prompting increased investor interest in tech stocks.

Micron and Qualcomm together project $37 billion in revenues, fueling their stock prices and leading to an optimistic outlook across Asian and European markets. This boosted sentiment amid recent volatility in high-growth tech segments.

Attention now turns to key inflation data and Federal Reserve policies. Concerns about rising borrowing costs linger, but there's potential relief as oil prices decrease, hinting at easing inflation pressures. Market analysts remain focused on developments from the Federal Reserve and broader economic indicators.

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