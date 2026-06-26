Sky Wars: South Korea's Drone Revolution on the Korean Frontier

South Korea plans to rapidly expand its drone and counter-drone capabilities against North Korea. By 2029, they aim to produce 60,000 drones, employing domestically produced components. These efforts are in response to evolving warfare shaped by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. A focus on automating operations reflects demographic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Will Rapidly Expand Its Drone And Counterdrone Capabilities To Counter North Korea | Updated: 26-06-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 11:50 IST
Sky Wars: South Korea's Drone Revolution on the Korean Frontier
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In a bold move to strengthen its defense against North Korea, South Korea is set to significantly enhance its drone and counter-drone capabilities. The Defense Ministry announced plans to train 500,000 'drone warriors' and distribute thousands of unmanned systems across frontline units. This initiative aims to make drones a universal combat tool.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back revealed that 60,000 drones are slated for production by 2029, with 11,000 introduced by 2026. The systems, entirely made from domestically produced components, will become standard issue for soldiers. The initiative reflects lessons from recent conflicts, where drones have reshaped warfare, and addresses the security threats posed by North Korea's advancements in the field.

South Korea also plans to deploy counter-drone systems, including lasers and AI-based swarm systems. The military is revamping procurement to speed up the integration of civilian tech. This expansion follows political turbulence over previous drone operations, with the military now focusing on automating operations to substitute for demographic challenges.

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