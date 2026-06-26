South Korea's technological landscape is on the verge of a transformation as Samsung Group gears up to invest an eye-popping 1,000 trillion won ($648 billion) over the next ten years. This ambitious initiative aims to harness the booming AI sector as a nationwide economic driver, according to a media report.

The proposed investment, which includes the construction of AI data centers and potential chip factories, is expected to stir political discussions as Samsung executives meet with President Lee Jae Myung. They plan to unveil strategies to expand beyond the traditionally favored Seoul region, acknowledging mounting pressures for regional balance.

While Samsung and SK Hynix have yet to comment publicly, the political and economic implications of this development are already making waves, with calls for the decision-making process to be shaped by corporate strategy rather than political influence.