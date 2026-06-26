Samsung Unveils $648 Billion Bet on South Korea's Future

Samsung Group is set to announce on Monday a massive decade-long investment plan of 1,000 trillion won ($648 billion) to drive South Korea's next economic cycle. This initiative includes potential investments like a 300 trillion won project for chip factories in the country's southwest.

The investment strategy, which encompasses AI, data centers, batteries, and displays, aims to transform South Korea’s AI boom into a nationwide growth engine by resolving infrastructure limitations and boosting job opportunities outside the capital. This plan has sparked debate over profit distribution as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix report record earnings.

The announcement comes amid political tensions. Some critics argue the government's push for regional development is politically motivated ahead of a leadership contest. President Lee Jae Myung has met with industry leaders, highlighting three mega-projects in semiconductors, AI data centers, and robotics to be detailed soon by both government and industry.