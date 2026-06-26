Kim Jong Un's Strategic Arsenal Expansion: Precision Firepower Redefined

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Oversaw Tests Of Key Weapons On Thursday As Part Of The Countrys Goal To Modernise Its Missile Programmeand Bolster Firepower Along The Southern Border With South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised significant weaponry tests on Thursday, aiming to upgrade the country’s missile arsenal. This was part of North Korea’s efforts to boost military firepower along the South Korean border, according to a Friday report by state media KCNA.

The tests were aligned with the anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War, featuring improved systems like a 240-mm, 24-tube multiple rocket launcher, tactical ballistic missiles, and a 155-mm self-propelled howitzer. The launcher now boasts an autonomous precision guidance system, extending its firing range to 90 kilometers, KCNA confirmed.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the outcomes, emphasizing Pyongyang's focus on automation, long-range capabilities, and precision in weapons development. Experts observe North Korea's steps towards a robust tactical and conventional military posture against South Korea, placing all of it within strategic reach.