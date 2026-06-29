Roche Challenges Illumina with Axelios Gene Sequencer Launch

Swiss pharmaceutical behemoth Roche has unveiled its long-anticipated Axelios gene sequencer, stepping into the next-generation sequencing market dominated by U.S.-based Illumina. This launch, aimed at academic and research sectors, comes after Roche's unsuccessful attempt to acquire Illumina over ten years ago.

The Axelios system promises rapid DNA and RNA sequencing through the use of longer molecular reads, offering swift data generation via reusable chips. Analysts expect Roche's entry to slowly carve into Illumina's extensive market share, which currently stands at about 70%.

In its initial year, Roche aims to sell approximately 100 Axelios units, priced at $750,000 in the U.S., significantly lower than competing Illumina models. Analysts project these sales will pave the way for Roche's significant presence in the market, turning Axelios into a billion-Swiss-franc flagship franchise.